India - Hasina's harbour in troubled times: When Indira Gandhi gave her asylum after father's assassination

This is the second time in her eventful life that India has come to the rescue of the former prime minister, who is also the daughter of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On August 15, 1975, Mujib, along with several members of his family, was assassinated in a coup in his unguarded personal residence in Dhaka. Among those killed were his wife, three sons, two daughters-in-law, brother, and many other relatives.

Only two from his family managed to survive—the same two who quietly boarded an army aircraft and headed to India on Tuesday—Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana.

The sisters, along with Hasina's husband, were in Europe when their entire family was shot dead by the usurpers. The rage against the Sheikh family had reached a boiling point after he banned all other political parties in Bangladesh, suppressed freedom of press, and his Jatiya Rakkhi Bahini, which was formed to curb left-wing extremists, allegedly indulged in human rights violations within the country.

Soon after the killings, Indira Gandhi called on Hasina and her family to live in India. When she visited India in 2017, Hasina, as per a report by the New Indian Express, had said, “They (the assassins) attacked three houses and killed 18 people. We had nobody there. We were at that time homeless, countryless, we became refugees. But at that time Mrs Indira Gandhi immediately sent a message to us asking us come to India."