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India hasn't engaged in bilateral talks with US: MEA on situation around Strait of Hormuz

Global oil and gas prices have surged after Iran virtually blocked the Strait of Hormuz.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 15:37 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 15:37 IST
India NewsDr S JaishankarIndia-USOilStrait of HormuzBilateral talksMEA Officials

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