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India home to 19 of world's top 20 hottest cities as heatwave grips nation

19 out of top 20 hottest cities in the world are Indian, with West Bengal's Medinipur having the highest temperature at 45 degrees Celsius.
Last Updated : 22 April 2026, 09:40 IST
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List of hottest cities in the world.

List of hottest cities in the world.

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Published 22 April 2026, 09:40 IST
India NewsDelhiUttar PradeshIndiaKarnatakaheatwaveIndia Meteorological Departmentsummer

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