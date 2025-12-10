India in ‘reform express’ phase, says PM Modi

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country has entered the 'Reform Express' phase.</p>.<p>While addressing the NDA parliamentary party meet, the PM asked the MPs to shift focus to West Bengal elections as well as the upcoming Budget.<br>PM Modi said the NDA’s 'impressive' victory in Bihar was possible due to the alliance’s unity.</p>.<p>He also praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and called him the 'real architect of Bihar’s victory'.</p>.<p>Speaking on the West Bengal elections, Modi asked the MPs to work towards it. “After Bihar, it is Bengal’s turn. Just as the Ganga flows through Bihar to Bengal, the series of victories must reach Bengal,” Modi said.</p>.'No seat left': Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat packed ahead of holiday season.<p>Modi also stressed on 'people-centric' initiatives of the BJP and said it is part of the government’s ‘Reform Express’ initiatives.</p>.<p>He said that the reforms are aimed at making the lives of people easy and the days of 30-40 pages of paperwork is over.</p>.<p>He also asked the MPs to provide feedback on the upcoming Budget.</p>.<p>“He asked us to talk to the public about ease of living and provide feedback as well as give suggestions on ease of doing business,” said an MP, adding that the prime minister asked them to participate in programmes in their own Parliamentary constituencies.</p>.<p>The prime minister also directed MPs to organise programmes on Veer Bal Diwas on December 26, which is the birth anniversary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.</p>.<p>Modi also spoke about unclaimed public money, which amounts to Rs 78,000 crore that is lying in banks.<br />Along with unclaimed money with insurance, the amount is approximately Rs 1 lakh crore. “He said the public is not even aware that their money is there, and asked us to help get it back to the rightful beneficiaries,” another lawmaker said.</p>