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India in talks to sell BrahMos missile to UAE: Report

BrahMos, jointly developed by India and Russia, is among the world's fastest cruise missiles and can be launched from land, sea and air platforms.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:11 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:11 IST
India NewsBrahmosUAEmissiles

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