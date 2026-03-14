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India in touch with all to ensure energy security: MEA amid West Asia crisis

New Delhi asked Tehran for safe passage for other ships carrying not only oil and gas but also other cargo to India.
Last Updated : 14 March 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 14 March 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsBRICSWest AsiaStrait of Hormuz

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