India in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships after Strait of Hormuz firing incident: MEA

<p>New Delhi: The Indian government is actively engaging with Iranian authorities to ensure the safety and secure transit of Indian vessels through the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/strait-of-hormuz">Strait of Hormuz</a> following a firing incident last week, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ministry-of-external-affairs">Ministry of External Affairs</a> (MEA) said on Monday.</p><p>“We continue to be in touch with the Iranian authorities for the safety of our ships, for the safe exit through the Strait of Hormuz,” MEA Additional Secretary Randhir Jaiswal said during an inter-ministerial briefing.</p><p>Jaiswal emphasised that the safety and welfare of Indian seafarers remain a high priority for the government.</p><p>On April 18, two Indian vessels - VLCC Samnar Herald and Bulk Carrier Jag Arnav - reported a firing incident while transiting the Strait of Hormuz and were forced to return to the Persian Gulf. </p><p>According to the MEA, around three Indian-flagged and 14 foreign-flagged vessels are currently waiting in the western Persian Gulf for safe passage. These include four LPG carriers, three LNG vessels, and 10 crude oil tankers.</p><p>Jaiswal added that India has also taken up the matter diplomatically with Iran. </p><p>“On the firing incident, we called in the Iranian ambassador, had a meeting with the Foreign Secretary. The Ambassador said that this would be conveyed to the authorities back home,” he said.</p><p>So far, nine Indian-flagged ships have safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz and reached India, while one more vessel is expected to arrive soon.</p><p>In a related diplomatic development, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited Saudi Arabia on Sunday at the direction of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to safeguard India’s strategic and economic interests amid West Asia conflict. </p>.Indian LPG vessel with Iranian cargo reaches Mangalore, another crosses Strait of Hormuz.<p>During the visit, Doval held high-level meetings with Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban.</p><p> The discussions focused on bilateral relations, regional security, stable supply chains, concerns regarding the Strait of Hormuz, intelligence sharing, and strengthening economic ties.</p><p>The Embassy of India in Riyadh confirmed the visit on X (formerly Twitter), stating that the meetings addressed “bilateral relations, regional situation and other issues of mutual interests.”</p><p>"These meetings were helpful to exchange views on regional issues and enhance bilateral ties," Jaiswal said. </p><p>The Ministry of Shipping said it is in “close and continuous communication” with the crew and owners of the Samnar Herald and Jag Arnav, and is closely monitoring the situation.</p><p>The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has sufficient crude oil stocks and there is no shortage of petrol or diesel at retail outlets.</p><p>The Oil Ministry also noted a shift in Auto LPG sales towards Public Sector Undertaking Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). </p><p>To meet the rising demand, the sale of auto LPG by the PSU OMCs has been increased. The major increase has been observed in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Rajasthan, West Bengal the statement said. </p>