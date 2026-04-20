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India in touch with Iran for safe passage of ships after Strait of Hormuz firing incident: MEA

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas assured that India has sufficient crude oil stocks and there is no shortage of petrol or diesel at retail outlets.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 16:13 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 16:13 IST
India NewsMinistry of External AffairsMEAStrait of HormuzShips

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