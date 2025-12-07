Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India inaugurates new state-of-the-art Consulate building in Shanghai

The Shanghai Consulate caters to India’s burgeoning business community in the eastern region of China, home to top trade and business hubs like Yiwu, where a number of Indian businesses are present.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 12:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 12:11 IST
India NewsChinaConsulate

Follow us on :

Follow Us