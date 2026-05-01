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India inching closer to self-driven cars? TRAI paves way for V2X communication in vehicles

V2X technology allows vehicles to wirelessly exchange real-time data with other vehicles (V2V), road infrastructure (V2I), pedestrians (V2P), and mobile networks (V2N).
Last Updated : 01 May 2026, 17:07 IST
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Published 01 May 2026, 17:07 IST
India NewsAutomobileVehiclesTraiself-driving cars

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