<p>New Delhi: Soon, your car could automatically receive real-time warnings about road accidents, poor road conditions, or dense fog from vehicles ahead, thanks to Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology.</p>.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telecom-regulatory-authority-of-india">Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI)</a> on Thursday released a consultation paper on the regulatory framework for V2X, setting the stage for spectrum allocation and pricing norms to enable wireless communication between vehicles and their surroundings.</p>.<p>V2X technology allows vehicles to wirelessly exchange real-time data with other vehicles (V2V), road infrastructure (V2I), pedestrians (V2P), and mobile networks (V2N).</p>.<p>This includes critical information such as location, speed, braking, and blind-spot alerts, significantly enhancing road safety, reducing traffic congestion, and supporting autonomous driving.<br></p>.<p>The spectrum allocation for the Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) communication technology will also pave the way for the introduction of self-driven cars in India.</p>.<p>Union Road Transport Secretary V Umashankar had earlier stated that Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communication will alert drivers in real time about nearby vehicles’ speed, location, acceleration, and braking, especially in low-visibility conditions like fog.</p>.Good initiative to fix accident-prone roads.<p>On-board units (OBUs), similar to a SIM card, will be installed in vehicles to enable 360-degree direct communication without relying on mobile networks.</p>.<p>The technology is expected to be highly effective in preventing rear-end collisions with stationary vehicles and reducing large-scale pile-ups during dense fog, a common winter hazard in India.</p>.<p>According to official data, V2X will operate on the dedicated 5.9 GHz spectrum band. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has agreed to allocate 30 MHz (5875–5905 MHz) for initial C-V2X deployment, with an additional 20 MHz reserved for future Intelligent Transportation Systems.<br></p>.<p>The TRAI said that nearly 92 per cent of road accidents in India are caused by human error.</p>.<p>With India recording about 5 lakh road accidents and 1.8 lakh deaths annually, studies suggest V2X technology could potentially prevent up to 80 percent of accidents caused by human mistakes.</p>.<p>The consultation paper invites stakeholder comments by May 28, 2026, and counter-comments by June 11, 2026.</p>