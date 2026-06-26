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India initiates anti-dumping probe against hot rolled steel items from China, Japan, Russia

The probe followed an application for the same by JSW Steel Ltd, JSW Vijaynagar Metallics Ltd and Jindal Steel Odisha Ltd.
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 15:34 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 15:34 IST
India NewsChinaRussiaJapananti-dumping duty

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