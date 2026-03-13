<p>New Delhi: Iran may grant safe passage for vessels carrying oil and other cargo to India through the Strait of Hormuz, Tehran’s envoy to New Delhi, Mohammad Fathali, said on Friday, a day after the newly appointed Supreme Leader of the Persian Gulf nation, Mojtaba Khamenei, said that the narrow sea-lane would remain blocked.</p><p>“Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region,” Fathali told journalists in New Delhi. He was replying to questions about the possibility of Iran ensuring the safety of the merchant vessels sailing through the Strait of Hormuz and heading to the ports in India.</p><p>He made the comment even as New Delhi started the process of repatriating the members of the crew of the Iranian Navy ship IRIS Lavan, which had docked at Kochi in India on March 4, the same day the IRIS Dena, another warship of the Persian Gulf nation, had been torpedoed by a United States submarine in the Indian Ocean.</p>.West Asia conflict | Indian casualties rise in attacks on ships in Persian Gulf.<p>“The Government of India helps us, and we should also help the Government of India, because we share common faith and common interests,” Fathali said, on the sidelines of an event held on the occasion of the International Al-Quds Day in New Delhi. “We have tried our best to resolve the problems, and I think you will hear good news in this regard in the near future,” he added, responding to the question on the issue of the safety of merchant vessels passing through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>Close to half of India’s crude oil imports, nearly 2.5 million barrels per day, as well as a sizeable share of its liquefied natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas supplies, are typically transported through the Strait of Hormuz.</p><p>The security uncertainty around the narrow shipping lane in the Persian Gulf due to the escalating conflict between Iran, on one side, and Israel and the US, on the other, caused disruption in crude oil supply from Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates and liquefied natural gas from Qatar to India.</p><p>Tehran, according to the sources, informally conveyed to New Delhi that the merchant vessels, not linked with or financially beneficial to Israel or the US, could be allowed to pass through the Strait of Hormuz on a case-by-case basis.</p><p>What, however, added to the uncertainty over the movement of oil tankers and other cargo ships was the statement of Mojtaba Khamenei, who was appointed as the Supreme Leader of Iran after the killing of his father, Ali Khamenei, in an Israeli-US missile strike on February 28. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his counterpart in Tehran, Abbas Araghchi, had another round of phone call – the fourth since the conflict began – late on Thursday, to discuss the arrangement and clear doubts arising out of the statement of Mojtaba Khamenei on the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz.</p>