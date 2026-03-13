Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

'India is our friend': Iran may allow safe passage for India-bound vessels through Strait of Hormuz

'Yes, because India is our friend. You will see it within two or three hours. We believe that Iran and India share common interests in the region,' Fathali told journalists in New Delhi.
Last Updated : 13 March 2026, 18:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 March 2026, 18:11 IST
India NewsIranfuelStrait of Hormuz

Follow us on :

Follow Us