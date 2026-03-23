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India is well-equipped to handle energy, trade disruptions amid Iran war: PM Modi

PM Modi assured that sufficient arrangements have been made to ensure fertiliser availability for the upcoming June-July sowing season.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:11 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:11 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiLok SabhaPrime Minister Narendra ModiCoalEnergyCrude

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