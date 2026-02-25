Menu
India, Israel reaffirm 'zero tolerance' policy towards terrorism

The fresh resolve to expand cooperation to deal with terrorism came a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi travels to Israel on a two-day visit.
Last Updated : 24 February 2026, 23:48 IST
Published 24 February 2026, 23:48 IST
