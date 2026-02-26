Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India, Israel to hold next round of FTA negotiations in May

In November last year, the two countries signed the terms of reference (ToR) to formally start the negotiations for the pact.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 15:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 15:44 IST
India NewsIndia-IsraelDiplomacyFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us