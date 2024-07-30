India, Israel, US should get together to 'wipe out violent Muslims': Subramanian Swamy

On Tuesday, Swamy also spoke on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on social media, wherein he slammed the Modi government for speaking "from both sides of its mouth: in a meeting with Putin and in a meeting of QUAD."

He also compared the government to "Panchatantra Bats".

For the uninitiated, in a story in the Panchatantra, birds and animals get into a fight, but the bats decide to not join any side because they fly like birds and do not lay eggs like animals. They instead decided to join whoever wins the fight.

However, when the birds and animals made peace, they became aware of the selfish bats' intentions and both parties decided to ostracise the noctural mammals.

Modi is planning to visit Ukraine in August after he met Putin in Moscow this month. When a picture of a hug between the two leaders went viral, Zelenskyy had said in a tweet, “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow."

With Reuters inputs