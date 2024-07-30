India, Israel, US should get together to 'wipe out violent Muslims': Subramanian Swamy

Veteran BJP leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday said that the government of India, along with Israel and the USA, should set up a "military alliance to wipe out violent Muslims as a necessary effective military deterrent."
Swamy further added, "I am sure then rational Muslims will also join this triumvirate."
In his tweet, the 84-year-old said that he feels this should be the solution after he saw "brutal savage and filthy attacks on civilian Jew men, women & children".
Seeing brutal savage and filthy attacks on civilian Jew men, women & children, I feel it is necessary for India, with Israel and US to set up a military alliance to wipe out violent Muslims as a necessary effective military deterrent. I am sure then rational Muslims will also…— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2024
This comes in the middle of Washington racing to avert a full-blown war between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese movement Hezbollah after the attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan killed 12 youths during the weekend.
Israel and the US have blamed Hezbollah for the rocket strike, though the group has denied responsibility.
Known for his outspoken nature, Swamy has lashed out at the Narendra Modi government time and again. On Monday, Swamy took to X to voice his displeasure with the Modi government, claiming that the "Chinese in Europe are now telling the influential people that Modi did not ever tell any G7 leaders that China had aggressed and captured Indian territory."
Chinese in Europe are now telling the influential people that Modi did not ever tell any G 7 leaders that China had aggressed and captured Indian territory. I say that in India too Modi says “koi aaya nahin…”— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 29, 2024
Swamy has on several occasions lashed out at the Modi government on the alleged Chinese incursion issue. On Monday, he sent out a tweet saying, "Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know. Congress is not raising the matter because Gandhis have a deal with China. Is Modi in the deal?"
Why is Modi’s govt opposing me in Court to prevent my getting the truth of China’s recent occupation of 4064 sq kms in undisputed Ladakh? The people have a right to know. Congress is not raising the matter because Gandhis have a deal with China. Is Modi in the deal?— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 28, 2024
On Tuesday, Swamy also spoke on the Russia-Ukraine crisis on social media, wherein he slammed the Modi government for speaking "from both sides of its mouth: in a meeting with Putin and in a meeting of QUAD."
He also compared the government to "Panchatantra Bats".
For the uninitiated, in a story in the Panchatantra, birds and animals get into a fight, but the bats decide to not join any side because they fly like birds and do not lay eggs like animals. They instead decided to join whoever wins the fight.
However, when the birds and animals made peace, they became aware of the selfish bats' intentions and both parties decided to ostracise the noctural mammals.
Modi is planning to visit Ukraine in August after he met Putin in Moscow this month. When a picture of a hug between the two leaders went viral, Zelenskyy had said in a tweet, “It is a huge disappointment and a devastating blow to peace efforts to see the leader of the world’s largest democracy hug the world’s most bloody criminal in Moscow."
With Reuters inputs