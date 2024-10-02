India issues travel advisory for citizens regarding Iran post renewed tensions in West Asia

<p>India on Wednesday issued a travel advisory for Indian citizens regarding Iran post renewed tensions in West Asia after the latter fired around 200 missiles at Israel on Tuesday night.</p><p>Citizens have been asked to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran.</p><p>"We are closely monitoring the recent escalation in security situation in the region. Indian nationals are advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Iran...," says the travel advisory issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>