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India-Italy relations at decisive stage, expanded with unprecedented momentum: Modi & Meloni

Modi is currently in Italy as part of the final leg of his five-nation tour.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 04:52 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 04:52 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiItalyGiorgia Meloni

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