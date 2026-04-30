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India, Italy unveil military cooperation plan 2026-27, deepen defence ties

The decision to bolster bilateral defence and strategic ties was reached during talks here between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:24 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:24 IST
India NewsItalyRajnath SinghDefence Deal

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