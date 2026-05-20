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India-Italy upgrade ties to 'Special Strategic Partnership'; seal defence roadmap amid global upheavals

Modi and Meloni set the target to raise the bilateral trade from the current annual level of €14 billion ($15.2 billion) to €20 billion ($21.7 billion) by 2029.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 17:06 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 17:06 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiGiorgia MeloniIndia-Italy

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