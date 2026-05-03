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India-Jamaica ties characterised by 'continuity and change': EAM Jaishankar

He said that the Indian diaspora, which has a link with Jamaica for 180 years, 'gives our ties a special flavour'.
Last Updated : 03 May 2026, 19:46 IST
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Published 03 May 2026, 19:46 IST
India NewsS JaishankarJamaica

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