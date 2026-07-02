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India, Japan sign pacts on AI, metals, and energy after Modi-Takaichi talks

'The convergence ​of Japan's ⁠precision technology and India's software capabilities will give a new momentum and strength to global AI development,' Modi told reporters.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 09:07 IST
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Published 02 July 2026, 09:07 IST
India NewsWorld newsJapanSanae Takaichi

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