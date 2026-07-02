India, Japan sign pacts on AI, metals, and energy after Modi-Takaichi talks

<p>New Delhi: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/japan">Japan </a>signed pacts on Thursday to boost their cooperation in artificial intelligence, metals, energy, and prepared a joint roadmap for economic security, Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> said after talks with his Japanese counterpart Sanae Takaichi.</p><p>Takaichi is on a three-day visit to New Delhi as the two Asian partners hold their 16th annual summit.</p><p>"The convergence of Japan's precision technology and India's software capabilities will give a new momentum and strength to global AI development," Modi told reporters.</p>.Partnership for future, built on trust: MEA ahead of Modi-Takaichi talks.<p>Bilateral trade between the two countries reached $27.5 billion in fiscal year 2025/26, while Japanese investment in India was $3.2 billion between April and December 2025, according to Indian government data.</p><p>Modi said that the two countries, also members of the Quad grouping, signed an agreement on their first co-development project in the defence sector.</p><p>"Through the India-Japan bio-gas Initiative, we will set up 1,000 bio-gas and organic fertilizer plants in India," he added.</p><p>Japan is among India's largest investors, backing major infrastructure projects including a high-speed rail corridor between the cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad. Japanese firms have also increased investments in Indian companies, including a recent $1.6 billion deal for a 20 per cent stake in Yes Bank.</p><p>Takaichi is accompanied by a large business delegation and is due to speak at a business conference later on Thursday. </p>