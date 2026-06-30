India-Japan Summit: Modi, Takaichi to launch AI cooperation plan, push back against economic coercion

<p>New Delhi: The prime ministers of India and Japan, Narendra Modi and Sanae Takaichi, are likely to send a message to both Washington, DC, and Beijing this week with a joint declaration denouncing economic coercion, while also exploring cooperation on stockpiling Liquefied Natural Gas to deal with future supply disruptions.</p><p> Modi will host Takaichi for the 16th India-Japan annual summit in New Delhi. They are likely to adopt a plan to advance the Japan-India Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Initiative, focusing on joint development of vertical AI solutions for sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare and mobility, and expanded collaboration on large language models, AI governance and joint research.</p> .<p>Takaichi will reach New Delhi on Wednesday and will meet Modi on Thursday. She will leave for Tokyo on Friday. This is her first visit to New Delhi after taking the helm of the government in Tokyo on October 21 last year. Her visit to New Delhi is likely to coincide with Japan announcing a Rs 5.83 lakh crore investment by its private sector in India over the next 10 years.</p> .<p>Modi and Takaichi will discuss ways to expand India-Japan cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and medical goods.</p> <p>A source in New Delhi told DH that the summit between the two leaders would end with India and Japan issuing a joint declaration on economic security. The declaration would strongly denounce economic coercion by some nations against others, though without naming either China or the US, the source added.</p> <p>Ties between Tokyo and Beijing have worsened over the past few months, following Takaichi's remarks in parliament late last year that China's military action against Taiwan could pose an existential threat to Japan and trigger a response by Japan's Self-Defense Forces in coordination with the US. China denounced the comments and responded with a series of retaliatory measures, including restrictions on dual-use exports, curbs on seafood imports from Japan and other trade measures. The standoff escalated further just a couple of days ahead of Takaichi's departure for New Delhi when China imposed fresh export controls on 40 entities of Japan, including defence contractors and research institutions. China accused the entities of contributing to Japan's "remilitarisation".</p> .<p>The measures have sharpened Tokyo's focus on economic security, resilient supply chains and closer coordination with countries such as India.</p> <p>New Delhi's relations with Washington, D.C., also came under stress after United States President Donald Trump imposed higher tariffs on Indian goods and pressed India to stop buying oil from Russia. Though India and the US are now negotiating a trade deal, New Delhi has been vocally opposing unilateral sanctions and other economic coercive measures by some nations to influence the policy and trade choices of others.</p> <p>Modi and Takaichi are also expected to institutionalise a long-term AI cooperation framework, linking research institutions, technology companies and universities to jointly build domain-specific AI systems capable of supporting multiple languages. The proposed roadmap also envisages closer collaboration on AI safety, cybersecurity and the resilience of the digital infrastructure that powers AI, including semiconductors and data centres. Tokyo is expected to facilitate the movement of 500 highly skilled Indian IT professionals to Japan by 2030.</p> <p>Energy security is expected to figure prominently in the talks between the two prime ministers on Thursday, with both India and Japan exploring ways to insulate their economies from future disruptions in the global energy market. Instead of depending entirely on spot purchases during periods of supply stress, the two countries are expected to explore mechanisms to create emergency LNG reserves, share market intelligence and coordinate contingency responses. </p><p>The proposal, according to another source in New Delhi, stems from shared concerns that conflicts, sanctions, disruptions to shipping lanes and other geopolitical developments can swiftly unsettle global energy markets, underscoring the need for cooperation among countries dependent on imported energy.</p>