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India-Japan Summit: Modi, Takaichi to launch AI cooperation plan, push back against economic coercion

Modi and Takaichi will discuss ways to expand India-Japan cooperation in semiconductors, critical minerals, information and communication technology, clean energy and medical goods.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 18:16 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 18:16 IST
India NewsJapanNarendra ModiAritificial Intelligence

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