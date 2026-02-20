<p>India on Friday became a part of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=United%20States">US</a>-led strategic-allegiance, 'Pax Silica", aimed at building a resilient supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence.</p><p>India signed the pact at a ceremony held at the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=AI%20Impact%20Summit">AI Impact Summit</a> in New Delhi in the presence of Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and US envoy to India Sergio Gor among others.</p><p>"Pax Silica is a declaration that future belongs to those who build and when free people join forces," US Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg said.</p>.Very excited to invite India to join Pax Silica, says top US official.<p>This comes amid ongoing talks to finalise a trade deal between the two countries that is aimed at several initiatives to solidify bilateral ties after a spell of strain in relations.</p><p><strong>What is Pax Silica?</strong></p><p>Pax Silica is a coalition that was launched in December last year to build a secure, resilient, and innovation-driven supply chain for critical minerals and artificial intelligence (AI).</p><p>The first Pax Silica summit was held in Washington on December 12, 2025, where partner nations signed the Pax Silica declaration.</p><p>The declaration lays out a shared vision of deep economic and technology cooperation across supply chains, from raw materials through semiconductors and AI infrastructure. It is committed to mutual prosperity and security.</p><p>India joins nine countries to become the newest member of the pact. These include, Australia, Greece, Israel, Japan, Qatar, Republic of Korea, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom. </p>.Delhi summit 'important moment' to unlock full benefits of AI, says UK Deputy PM.<p>Last month, Gor had announced an invitation to India to join the alliance. One of the key pillars of Pax Silica was to establish a durable economic order to drive AI-powered prosperity across partner nations.</p><p>"We recognise that a reliable supply chain is indispensable to our mutual economic security," the Pax Silica declaration states. </p><p>"We also recognise that artificial intelligence (AI) represents a transformative force for our long-term prosperity and that trustworthy systems are essential to safeguarding our mutual security and prosperity," it said.</p><p>"We believe that economic value and growth will flow through and across all levels of the global AI supply chain, driving historic opportunity and demand for energy, critical minerals, manufacturing, technological hardware, infrastructure, and new markets not yet invented," it said. </p>