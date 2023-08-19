News Live: We have leveraged technology to transform governance to make it more efficient and transparent, says PM Modi
Here are the top news stories from India and across the world!
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 04:30 IST
We are building 'Bhashini' an AI-powered language translation platform: PM Modi
Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas of Shimla
Fire breaks out in Udyan Express after it reached Bengaluru's Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station
"This is not a Rs 1,400 crore scam, 175 people from Gujarat were victims and they lost Rs Rs 3.54 crore," says Additional DGP, CID, Crime Rajkumar Pandian on Chinese betting app case.
Gurugram witnesses heavy rainfall, many areas under water
(Published 19 August 2023, 03:44 IST)