News Live: We have leveraged technology to transform governance to make it more efficient and transparent, says PM Modi

Here are the top news stories from India and across the world!
Last Updated 19 August 2023, 04:30 IST

04:3019 Aug 2023

We are building 'Bhashini' an AI-powered language translation platform: PM Modi

04:3019 Aug 2023

We have leveraged technology to transform governance to make it more efficient, inclusive, faster & transparent: PM Modi

04:0119 Aug 2023

Search and rescue operations continue in landslide-affected areas of Shimla

04:0019 Aug 2023

Fire breaks out in Udyan Express after it reached Bengaluru's Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station

03:2919 Aug 2023

"This is not a Rs 1,400 crore scam, 175 people from Gujarat were victims and they lost Rs Rs 3.54 crore," says Additional DGP, CID, Crime Rajkumar Pandian on Chinese betting app case.

03:2919 Aug 2023

Gurugram witnesses heavy rainfall, many areas under water

(Published 19 August 2023, 03:44 IST)
