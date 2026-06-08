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India keen to take part in proposed spaceport in Indonesia

Indonesia’s Sabang Port is located close to Andaman and Nicobar Island – precisely 104 nautical miles from India’s southernmost tip, Indira Point, and 376 nautical miles from Port Blair.
Last Updated : 07 June 2026, 19:32 IST
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Published 07 June 2026, 19:32 IST
India NewsIndonesia

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