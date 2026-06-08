India keen to take part in proposed spaceport in Indonesia

<p>New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Jakarta next month is likely to see him and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discuss India’s prospective role in building a spaceport in Biak in the Southeast Asian country.</p>.<p>They are also expected to discuss India’s role in developing the Sabang Port in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/amid-talks-on-brahmos-deal-india-indonesia-to-strengthen-collaboration-on-tech-transfer-3812486">Indonesia's </a>Aceh.</p>.<p>External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hosted his counterpart from Jakarta, Sugiono, for the 8th India-Indonesia joint commission meeting in New Delhi on Sunday.</p>.<p>They reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral relations under the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and discussed avenues for further strengthening, besides defence and security cooperation.</p>.<p>They also discussed cooperation in areas like trade, investment, pharma, healthcare, digital, energy, connectivity, education, consular and culture domains, and people-to-people exchanges, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).</p>.BrahMos deal with Vietnam already signed, Indonesia pact in final stages: Defence Secretary.<p>“Looking forward to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to Jakarta. The visit will be an important opportunity to further deepen our cooperation and deliver tangible benefits for our peoples,” Sugiono wrote on the social media platform after meeting Jaishankar.</p>.<p>New Delhi, according to sources, is keen to help Jakarta build the proposed spaceport on Biak Island in Papua, a province of Indonesia.</p>.<p>Biak’s location near the equator makes it ideal for a launch facility for satellites because spacecraft launched from equatorial locations can carry heavier payloads using less fuel.</p>.<p>Subianto’s government in Jakarta sees the project as central to Indonesia’s ambition of developing a domestic space industry and becoming a space hub in the Indo-Pacific region.</p>.<p>India has had a presence in Biak since the 1990s when the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro) set up a tracking, telemetry, and command (TTC) station on the island. The facility has not only supported satellite launch missions for decades but has also proved to be a strategic asset for India.</p>.<p>New Delhi conveyed to Jakarta its interest in expanding its footprint in Biak beyond the Isro facility, particularly in the proposed spaceport's development. The project also attracted interest from Russia and China.</p>.<p>Given its strategic rivalry with China, participation in developing the spaceport in Biak would help India expand its technological footprint in the Indo-Pacific, add momentum to its space diplomacy with Southeast Asia, and prevent China from gaining unrestricted control over what could emerge as a strategically valuable equatorial launch site and a space technology hub in the region, sources in New Delhi told <em>DH</em>. </p>.Indonesia raises alert to highest level for Lewotobi Laki-laki volcano.IndiGo, Air India cancel flights to Bali following volcanic eruption.Indonesia accepts protesters' demand to cut lawmakers perks amid unrest.<p>Subianto, during his visit to New Delhi in January 2025, invited India Inc to invest in developing Sabang Port in Aceh, Indonesia.</p> <p>Indonesia’s Sabang Port is located close to Andaman and Nicobar Island – precisely 104 nautical miles from India’s southernmost tip, Indira Point, and 376 nautical miles from Port Blair. It is just 500 kilometres away from the Malacca Strait, a narrow stretch of water between the Malay Peninsula to the northeast and the Sumatra Island of Indonesia to the southwest, connecting the Andaman Sea and the South China Sea. The Malacca Strait is considered one of the crucial maritime chokepoints on the sea lanes in the Indian Ocean region. </p> <p>If India develops the Sabang Port of Indonesia as a strategic asset, the facility – along with the INS Baaz naval air station in Andaman and Nicobar Island – will give the Indian Navy an edge against China’s People’s Liberation Army Navy, which over the past few years stepped up its forays in the Indian Ocean region. It will also help monitor the maritime traffic in the region.</p>