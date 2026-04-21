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India keeps domestic fuel prices stable despite rise in global crude market : Govt

Domestic LPG supply remains stable with no dry-outs reported at any distributorship. Online bookings have risen to 98 per cent across the industry.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 16:51 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 16:51 IST
India NewsfuelCrude Oil

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