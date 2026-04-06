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India kept in dark: Rahul Gandhi slams govt on data sovereignty

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said India's data belongs to its people and in the AI economy, it can be one of its biggest strengths - to build AI, grow companies, and create jobs.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsRahul GandhiIndian Politics

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