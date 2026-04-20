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India, Korea discuss revamping trade pact

The two countries are looking at the upgradation of CEPA, which was operationalised in January 2010. So far, over 10 rounds of review talks have been held.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewsTradeKoreaComprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

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