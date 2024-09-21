India, Korea discuss upgrading of existing trade pact; promoting investments

New Delhi: India and Korea on Saturday held discussions on upgrading the existing free trade agreement, balancing two-way commerce and promoting investments between the two countries.

The issues were discussed during a meeting between Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and his Korean counterpart Inkyo Cheong at Vientiane, Laos.

"Deliberations were held on achieving more balanced trade, upgrading the India-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), promoting investments linked to job creation and addressing non-tariff barriers to further strengthen our economic ties," Goyal said in a post on social media platform X.