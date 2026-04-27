India lacks standards to test microplastics: CPCB

<p>Bengaluru: India does not have standards for specification, sampling, or testing of microplastics in drinking or river water, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/central-pollution-control-board">Central Pollution Control Board</a> (CPCB) has said.</p>.<p>The CPCB said its laboratory currently lacks the analytical and infrastructural capacity to test microplastics in water samples, and had explored outsourcing the work to specialised agencies.</p>.<p>However, in the absence of standardised sampling and analysis methods, results generated using existing research methodologies may not be reliable for regulatory or legal purposes, it noted.</p>.<p>Earlier this month, the CPCB wrote to the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) seeking standards for microplastics in river and drinking water, along with protocols for sampling and analysis.</p>.India's coasts face a plastic stress test.<p>In response, BIS said no such Indian standards currently exist, but added that it is considering developing standards for microplastics in drinking water and wastewater, with two standards — on sampling and analysis — under review.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, BIS said it has sought nationwide datasets from the past five years to support a revision of drinking water specifications (IS 10500: 2012), including data on contaminants such as microbiological and chemical parameters, pesticides, heavy metals, radioactive substances, and emerging pollutants like PFAS and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/microplastics">microplastics</a>.</p>.<p>The Central Ground Water Board said it does not have data on microplastics testing, and is awaiting inputs from the Ministry of Jal Shakti and other agencies.</p>