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India lacks standards to test microplastics: CPCB

The CPCB said its laboratory currently lacks the analytical and infrastructural capacity to test microplastics in water samples, and had explored outsourcing the work to specialised agencies.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 19:43 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 19:43 IST
India NewsCentral Pollution Control BoardMicroplastics

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