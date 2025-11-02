<p>New Delhi: Six months after Operation Sindoor, India is carrying out its biggest military exercise along the coast of Gujarat and western borders of Rajasthan involving all the three Services and other agencies to practice “multi-domain integrated operations in a large and complex operational environment”.</p><p>Exercise Trishul that involves more than 50,000 troops, aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, amphibious ship INS Jalashwa, landing craft utility vessels, submarines and over 40 combat jets from the IAF would also focus on the disputed Sir Creek area about which Defence Minister Rajnath Singh recently issued a warning to Pakistan.</p><p>The drill that has commenced and will continue till the second week of November, aims to enhance synergy between all forces and validate integrated operations, sources said. Amphibious operations will be a critical part of the exercise.</p><p>It will also validate joint Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Electronic Warfare (EW) and Cyber Warfare plans. The Indian Navy will conduct operations from aircraft carrier INS Vikrant jointly with shore-based assets of the Indian Air Force.</p><p>For the exercise, New Delhi has issued multiple NOTAMs (Notice to Airmen) closing a part of the airspace over Rajasthan and the Arabian Sea till Nov 11 for the drill.</p>.‘Bahubali’ LVM3 rocket launches heaviest communication satellite .<p>Sources said the naval manoeuvres stretching up to 1000 nautical miles would involve 20-25 ships and would also involve cyber warfare tactics.</p><p>The war game that will feature large scale operations across the creek and desert sectors of Rajasthan and Gujarat, alongside comprehensive maritime operations including amphibious operations in the North Arabian Sea.</p><p>Covering the Gujarat coast and the northern Arabian Sea - Army Southern Command, Western Naval Command, and the South Western Air Command are the principal formations participating in the exercise.</p><p>The Indian Coast Guard, Border Security Force, and other central agencies are also taking part in large numbers, reinforcing inter-agency coordination and integrated operations.</p><p>“Additionally, it will focus on the refinement of procedures and techniques tailored to address emerging threats and the evolving character of contemporary and future warfare,” an Indian Navy spokesperson said.</p>