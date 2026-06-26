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India launches 'Operation Amistad' to aid quake-hit Venezuela; sends relief material, medical assistance

The MEA said in its statement on Friday that as part of the operation, two C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed for Venezuela on June 26 morning
Last Updated : 26 June 2026, 16:57 IST
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Published 26 June 2026, 16:57 IST
India NewsWorld newsEarthquakeS JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsVenezuela

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