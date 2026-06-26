India launches 'Operation Amistad' to aid quake-hit Venezuela; sends relief material, medical assistance

<p>New Delhi: Under the 'Operation Amistad', launched by India to offer humanitarian assistance to quake-hit <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/Venezuela">Venezuela</a>, two IAF C-17 Globemaster aircraft carrying relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team departed on Friday to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts in that country.</p>.<p>"India stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period," the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mea">Ministry of External Affairs</a> said.</p>.<p>In a gesture of solidarity with the people of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, India has launched Operation Amistad, a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) mission, in response to the devastating earthquake that has caused extensive loss of life, injuries and widespread destruction.</p>.<p>"Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM cubes. India is committed to supporting the government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.</p>.<p>The MEA said in its statement on Friday that as part of the operation, two C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force departed for Venezuela on June 26 morning, carrying humanitarian relief supplies and a 41-member rescue team to assist the ongoing relief and rescue efforts.</p>.<p>"The relief consignment included a self-reliant Indian medical task force, an Indian Army Field Hospital unit with HADR pallets and medicines, 30 tons of relief supplies, six tons of medicines and medical equipment and two BHISHM cube portable hospitals," it said. The 41-member team, comprising experienced rescue personnel and medical professionals, will work closely with the Venezuelan authorities in search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and humanitarian relief efforts in the affected areas.</p>.<p>"India stands shoulder to shoulder with the government and the people of Venezuela during this difficult period. The government of India extends its heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and wishes a speedy recovery to those injured. India will remain in close coordination with the government of Venezuela and stands ready to provide further assistance as may be required," it said.</p>.<p>The 7.2- and 7.5-magnitude earthquakes that struck Wednesday evening were among the strongest in Venezuela in more than a century and were felt throughout the region.</p>.<p>The death toll from two powerful quakes in Venezuela rose to 589, with 2,980 injured, acting President Delcy Rodríguez said early Friday.</p>.<p>The number of casualties may climb, with thousands reported missing. PTI KND PRK</p>