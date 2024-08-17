India leads by example, inspires Maldives: Minister Moosa Zameer

Mahawar, replying to his post, thanked Zameer for gracing “this celebration of our lasting friendship” and said: “We are confident that under the leadership of PM @narendramodi and President @MMuizzu, our relationship will scale new heights and the bonds of friendship will become even stronger.” Earlier, the Indian mission said in a post on X: “The iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances at ‘Connecting Cultures.’” The well-attended programme held at the iconic Olympus Hall witnessed an enthralling symphony of Indian and Maldivian vocal and dance performances, including a medley of Indian and Maldivian songs and special dance performances by artists from India and Maldives.