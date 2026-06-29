India leads major democracies in electoral transparency: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

<p>Srinagar: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on Monday said <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/top-india-news">India </a>was leading the world's major democracies with a transparent <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections">electoral process </a>in which every stage of the exercise is audited by the political parties and candidates.</p>.<p>"We discussed the components of the world's most transparent electoral process -- preparation of the voter list, polling and counting. These are concurrently audited by all political parties and candidates," Kumar, who is on a three-day visit to Kashmir, told reporters here.</p>.<p>Earlier in the day, Kumar addressed a gathering of booth-level officers (BLOs) in Budgam district, about 12 km from Srinagar.</p>.<p>He said India currently holds the chair of International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (International IDEA), an intergovernmental organisation that supports sustainable democracy worldwide.</p>.CEC Gyanesh Kumar interacts with 700 BLOs and supervisors in Jaipur, tells 'Efforts underway to improve electoral process'.<p>"Seeing this process of Indian elections, in 2026 Bharat is currently leading all the large democratic countries of the world, and is also the chairperson of International IDEA," he said.</p>.<p>The Chief Election Commissioner described BLOs as the pillars of democracy.</p>.<p>"Once again, through all of you, my greetings to all the voters of Jammu & Kashmir, and greetings to all BLOs, BLO supervisors, AEROs, EROs, and DEOs," he added.</p>