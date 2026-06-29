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India leads major democracies in electoral transparency: CEC Gyanesh Kumar

Kumar addressed a gathering of booth-level officers (BLOs) in Budgam district, about 12 km from Srinagar.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 10:12 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 10:12 IST
India NewsElectionsDemocracyGyanesh Kumar

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