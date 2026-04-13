Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India likely to experience below-normal southwest monsoon at 92%: IMD

El-Nino conditions, according to Mohapatra, are very likely during the monsoon season, but their effects will be seen after June.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 11:33 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 11:33 IST
India NewsIMDmonsoonRainfallSouthwest Monsoon

Follow us on :

Follow Us