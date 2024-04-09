India likely to record normal monsoon this year: Skymet

According to Jatin Singh, the managing director at Skymet, "El Nino is swiftly flipping over to La Nina. And, monsoon circulation tends to be stronger during La Nina years." Also, the transition from Super El Nino to strong La Nina has historically tended to produce a decent monsoon. However, the monsoon season may start with a risk of impairment, attributable to the remnant effects of El Nino. The second half of the season will have an overwhelming edge over the primal phase," he said.