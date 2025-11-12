Menu
India logged highest number of tuberculosis cases in 2024: WHO report

The 30 high-TB burden countries accounted for 87% of all estimated incident cases worldwide, with eight of these countries accounting for two-thirds (67%) of the global total.
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 16:00 IST
Published 12 November 2025, 16:00 IST
India NewsTuberculosisWHO

