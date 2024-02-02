India logs 187 new Covid-19 cases

New Delhi: India saw a single-day rise of 187 cases of Covid-19, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 1,381, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Three deaths -- one each from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the ministry's data updated at 8 am.

The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, but cases had begun to increase after the emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.

After December 5, a maximum of a single-day rise of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said.

Of the total active cases, a large majority of these (around 92 per cent) are recovering under home isolation.