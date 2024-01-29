India logs 2,083 cases of Covid-19 sub-variant JN.1 and its lineages

There are 814 SARS-CoV-2 sequences of JN.1 across 18 states and UTs while its sub-lineage JN.1.1 has been detected in 943 cases, according to the data compiled by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).