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India looking to advance mutually beneficial trade relations with South Korea: President Murmu

She emphasised that both nations should explore opportunities for cooperation in green and clean energy.
Last Updated : 20 April 2026, 18:06 IST
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Published 20 April 2026, 18:06 IST
India NewsSouth KoreaDroupadi MurmuIndia and South Korea

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