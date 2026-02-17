<p>Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=PM%20Modi">Narendra Modi </a>on Tuesday welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron following his landing the country. </p><p>Commenting on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Emmanuel%20Macron">Macon'</a>s post on X, Modi said, "India is looking forward to the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron and advancing the bilateral relations to new heights."</p><p>Macron had announced on the platform that was was en route to India. During the three-day visit, both leaders are set to discuss strategic partnership of the two countries.</p>.French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in Mumbai, will hold talks with PM Modi .<p>"Welcome to India! India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.</p>.<p>Macron is being accompanied by business leaders and economic, industrial, cultural and digital players who give real, tangible life to the ties between India and France.</p><p>"En route to India! Three days from Mumbai to New Delhi to take our strategic partnership even further," he said.</p><p>The French President also said, "Together, we will go even further in our cooperation. See you tomorrow, my dear friend @NarendraModi!" During their engagements, both the leaders will review the progress made in the India-France strategic partnership.</p><p>Macron is on an official visit to India from February 17-19 at the invitation of Prime Minister Modi to participate in the AI Impact Summit hosted by India, as well as hold a bilateral summit with the prime minister in Mumbai.</p><p>Macron is visiting India for the fourth time and Mumbai for the first. </p>