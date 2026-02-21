Menu
india

India-made robots shine at AI Impact Summit 2026 after early controversy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the summit here on Thursday, in the presence of several world leaders and heads of global tech giants.
Last Updated : 21 February 2026, 16:02 IST
Published 21 February 2026, 16:02 IST
India News Artificial Intelligence

