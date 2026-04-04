<p>Indian refiners have purchased <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/ship-carrying-iranian-oil-shifts-course-midway-from-india-to-china-3954881">Iranian oil</a> amid the Middle East conflict that has disrupted supplies through the Strait of Hormuz, the oil ministry said on Saturday.</p><p>The world's third-biggest oil importer and consumer, India has not received a cargo from Tehran since May 2019, following U.S. pressure not to buy Iranian crude, but supply disruptions from the U.S.-Israel war have hit the South Asian nation hard.</p><p>"Amid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/middle-east">Middle East</a> supply disruptions, Indian refiners have secured their crude oil requirements, including from Iran; and there is no payment hurdle for Iranian crude imports," the oil ministry said on X.</p>.India's 1st Iranian oil cargo since 2019 headed to Gujarat coast.<p>Last month, the United States temporarily removed sanctions on Iranian oil and refined products to ease supply shortages.</p><p>India has secured its full requirements of crude oil for the coming months, the ministry added.</p><p>"India imports crude oil from 40-plus countries, with companies having full flexibility to source oil from different sources and geographies based on commercial considerations."</p><p>India has also bought 44,000 metric tons of Iranian liquefied petroleum gas loaded on a sanctioned vessel. The ministry said the vessel, which berthed at the western port of Mangalore on Wednesday, is discharging the fuel.</p>