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India makes first Iranian oil buy in 7 years with no payment problems

India has secured its ‌full requirements of crude oil ‌for the coming months, the ministry added.
Last Updated : 04 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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Published 04 April 2026, 09:59 IST
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