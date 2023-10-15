India may emerge as the leader of the global south: CDS Anil Chauhan

The CDS supposes that the Indo-pacific region will become subject to more contestation among countries, and ongoing conflict in and between several countries will contribute to global disorder, he said.



On the geo-economic front, he expects a greater disruption of global supply chains, while countries will try to de-risk their ties with China due to rising tensions with Taiwan, he said, adding that there is a greater push for renewable energy, leading to an increase in electric vehicles and other geo-technological changes.



"These changes are creating uncertainty in the world...nations are preparing themselves for this uncertain future, which is reflected in most of their national security strategies and defence spending," he said.



Declared wars are a thing of the past, he said, noting that the nature of warfare is changing, with a greater adoption of Artificial Intelligence and domains such as electromagnetic and cyberspace to drive information and propaganda warfare.



The hiring of a CDS, besides other appointments in various positions, was the first set of reforms in the country's defence, he said, adding that the second set of major changes will involve the theaterisation of the armed forces.