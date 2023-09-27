India may import cheetahs from northern Africa after those from Namibia, S Africa form winter coats

Several international experts, including in the UK and the US, have imported cheetahs from northern Africa. They have recommended that India do the same, the official said.

SP Yadav, the head of Project Cheetah and Additional Director General (Forests) in the Environment Ministry, said: 'The idea that we may have cheetahs from northern Africa in the future has been discussed but the next batch will come from South Africa.'

He said India plans to import cheetahs that do not develop thicker winter coats -- a primary factor behind severe infections in some cheetahs and the death of three of them.