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India may join one global consortia on developing sixth generation combat aircraft: CDS Anil Chauhan

Still largely at a conceptual stage, the sixth generation fighters are likely to have high stealth, much more AI component and will be able to work seamlessly with UAVs.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsCDSAnil ChauhanAircraft

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