India may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

<p>The southwest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/monsoon">monsoon </a>seasonal rainfall over India is expected to be 90% of the long period average this year, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/india-meteorological-department">India Meteorological Department</a> said on Friday.</p><p>While the northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall this monsoon season, the remaining parts of the country may see below-normal rainfall, the weather office said.</p><p>The India Meteorological Department made the observations in its second forecast for the southwest monsoon.</p><p>In its first forecast on April 13, the weather office had said that India might witness 92% of long period average (LPA) rainfall this monsoon season.</p>.India likely to experience below-normal southwest monsoon at 92%: IMD.<p>The southwest monsoon seasonal rainfall over the Monsoon Core Zone consisting of most of the rainfed agriculture areas in the country is most likely to be below normal.</p><p>During June to September 2026, below-normal seasonal rainfall is most likely over most parts of the country, except some areas over northwest and northeast India, eastern parts of south peninsula and adjoining areas of east-central India and isolated pockets of east India, where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely.</p><p>During June 2026, below-normal monthly rainfall is very likely over most parts of the country, except over some parts of northwest India, northeast India and south peninsula and isolated pockets of central India where normal to above-normal rainfall is likely, according to IMD.</p><p>The IMD will issue the forecast for the July rainfall in the last week of June.</p>.<p><strong>Maximum, minimum temperatures</strong></p><p>In June 2026, above-normal monthly maximum temperatures are likely over most parts of the country, except some parts of central, northwest and east India, where normal to below-normal maximum temperatures are very likely. </p><p>Above-normal monthly minimum temperatures are likely across most parts of the country, except some parts of northwest, central and adjoining south peninsular India where, where normal to below-normal minimum temperatures are very likely, according to the Meteorological Department.</p><p>During June 2026, above-normal heat wave days are expected over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, Bihar, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh and isolated regions of Maharashtra, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu. However, below-normal heatwave days are likely over Rajasthan and Jharkhand.</p>