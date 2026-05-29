Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India may see 90% of long period average rainfall this monsoon: IMD

The northeast is likely to witness normal rainfall; remaining parts of the country may see below-normal showers.
Last Updated : 29 May 2026, 06:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 May 2026, 06:07 IST
India NewsIMDmonsoonIndiaTemperatureRain Forecast

Follow us on :

Follow Us