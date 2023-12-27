India monitoring Red Sea developments: Official

Bengaluru: Growing attacks on ships in the Red Sea have created panic among stakeholders in India.
The shipping ministry is meeting with all stakeholders, including merchant vessels and shipping companies, to ensure that Indian ships and sailors are safe, said a senior government who did not wish to be named. "The Navy has already deployed two warships in the region to protect Indian ships and Indian seafarers and the government has activated the Anti Piracy Contingency Plan, and a 24x7 control room has been set up”, the official added.
"Our priority is the safety and security of Indian seafarers,” the official said, adding that such incidents have broader implications for international shipping.
Cost may go up
The Red Sea route is important for India's sea trade and the attacks could force them to change routes, thus increasing costs. Additionally, the perceived higher risk associated with these routes may also lead to a rise in insurance premiums, further inflating operational costs.
Increased patrolling, cooperation key
"The situation necessitates a strategic response, involving increased naval patrols and international cooperation to secure these waters, which implies a shift in resource allocation and focus for the nations involved,” the official said, adding that the ministry is working in close coordination with the Indian Navy and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safety of Indian ships and Indian seafarers.
Furthermore, the Ministry has issued a global Maritime Security Advisory (DGS Circular 25 of 2023 dated December 05, 2023) advising all vessels and shipping companies of recent security concerns and have shared Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to mitigate the associated security risks.