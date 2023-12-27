India monitoring Red Sea developments: Official

Bengaluru: Growing attacks on ships in the Red Sea have created panic among stakeholders in India.



The shipping ministry is meeting with all stakeholders, including merchant vessels and shipping companies, to ensure that Indian ships and sailors are safe, said a senior government who did not wish to be named. "The Navy has already deployed two warships in the region to protect Indian ships and Indian seafarers and the government has activated the Anti Piracy Contingency Plan, and a 24x7 control room has been set up”, the official added.



"Our priority is the safety and security of Indian seafarers,” the official said, adding that such incidents have broader implications for international shipping.