I.N.D.I.A mulls joint rallies in Lucknow, Bhopal & Jaipur, set to meet on Sept 12

After deciding to hold five joint rallies with a single theme in the near future, the Opposition I.N.D.I.A will be meeting to decide on holding similar programmes in Lucknow, Bhopal and Jaipur to double down its campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections slated for next year.

Sources said that the 21-member campaign committee formed during the I.N.D.I.A meeting in Mumbai will get together on Tuesday for the second time to finalise the plans for the rallies. This comes after suggestions came that programmes should be held in Uttar Pradesh as well as poll-bound states.

At the first meeting held at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s residence on September 6, sources said the campaign committee gave final touches to the decision to hold rallies at the earliest.

As suggested in the Mumbai meet, public rallies will be held in Patna, Nagpur, Chennai, Guwahati and Delhi on issues of “public concern and importance”.

Sources said the campaign committee has suggested that the first meeting be held in Patna on the theme of caste census, as the bloc believes that foregrounding backward class politics is the best antidote to BJP’s Hindutva politics.

However, it is to be seen how Trinamool Congress reacts to this, as it has reservations about caste census. Trinamool’s stand is that it is not against caste census as long as it does not drag religion into it. Party chief Mamata Banerjee appeared not keen when the issue was raised in the Mumbai meet.