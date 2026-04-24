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India mulls options on Chabahar port stake before US sanctions kick in

One of the options is to temporarily transfer the stake to an Iranian entity, one of the officials said.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 14:46 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsUSIranChabahar port

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